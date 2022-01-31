Loved ones are still fighting for change and justice after teen was hit and killed in 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On January 30, 2020 16-year-old Dee Jay Washington was hit by a car while walking home and a few days later died of his injuries.

“I don’t want another parent to have to got through what I have been through,” said his mom Kiri Thomas.

Loved ones of Dee Jay shared memories about his life at a vigil. They said they’re still fighting for justice and change on roads throughout Gainesville for the past two years.

Just like SW 20th Ave. the road he was killed on. Rachel Washington-Jones his grandmother said there need to be change to help local kids.

“We just want change for our local kids that go to Alachua County schools. We want something be done for those kids as well as what they do for the University of Florida kids and it’s not right.”

The bus stop where 23-year-old Daniel Hubert hit and killed Washington is still in the same spot. On a dangerous road where there’s no sidewalks for anyone to walk on.

The family hopes someone can start by changing the placements of the bus stop so another kid isn’t killed.

“I want justice and I told those people at the court hearing until I have no more fight left in me, until my last breathe I’m not going to stop,” said Thomas.

The family is begging for more justice as Hubert was only charged with careless driving.

