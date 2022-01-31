Trial begins over 2021 election law changes in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - Monday was the first day of what is expected to be a two-week trial over election law changes passed by lawmakers in 2021. Mike Vasilinda tells us, about the major issues being challenged.

More than four times as many voters either voted early or by mail as those who showed up in person in 2020. But major changes made in the law after that election have advocates and here in federal court worried they will reduce turnout this year.

“It’s a solution looking for a problem.”

Brad Ashwell of All Voting is Local worries the legislation now before the federal court will make voting harder.

“There is no question SB 90 makes it harder for people to vote, whether it be registering to vote, making it harder for third-party voter registration groups to operate, or to vote by mail, making drop boxes less accessible,” said Ashwell.

As senate bill 90 moved through the 2021 session, sponsor Dennis Baxley told us, “We had such a smooth one and I want to protect what is working well.”

While lawmakers are in the middle of their 2022 session, no major changes to the election law have been introduced so far, but we’re told to expect that legislation perhaps before the end of the week.

In 2020, nearly 9 million Floridians voted early or by mail.

Just 1 point 9 million voted in person.

