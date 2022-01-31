Advertisement

UF spring game set for April 16

Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college...
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Florida and Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gators head football coach Billy Napier announced on Monday that UF’s Orange and Blue spring game will take place on Saturday, April 16 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Kickoff for the intra-squad game will be at 1 p.m. More details on streaming info, broadcast outlet, and fan experiences will be released at a later time.

The 2022 event will be a refreshing change. The most recent Orange and Blue game that took place with fans in attendance was back in 2019 in pre-pandemic times. The timing of the scrimmage also implies that Napier plans to run spring practice on a mid-March to mid-April timeline. Last year under Dan Mullen, the Gators held spring practice from mid-February to mid-March.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Kiki Smith warms up before Florida's home game against South Carolina.
South Carolina ends Florida's five game winning streak
Florida guard Nina Rickards warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against South...
South Carolina snaps Florida’s five game winning streak
Tyree Appleby prepares to shoot a three-point shot before halftime of the Florida Gators Big...
Florida rallies from 16 down to beat Oklahoma State
Florida Men's Basketball team huddles up before their contest with Oklahoma State.
Florida rallies from 16 down to beat Oklahoma State