UF spring game set for April 16

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gators head football coach Billy Napier announced on Monday that UF’s Orange and Blue spring game will take place on Saturday, April 16 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Kickoff for the intra-squad game will be at 1 p.m. More details on streaming info, broadcast outlet, and fan experiences will be released at a later time.

The 2022 event will be a refreshing change. The most recent Orange and Blue game that took place with fans in attendance was back in 2019 in pre-pandemic times. The timing of the scrimmage also implies that Napier plans to run spring practice on a mid-March to mid-April timeline. Last year under Dan Mullen, the Gators held spring practice from mid-February to mid-March.

