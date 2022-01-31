“We want a loving place”: Affordable housing project debuts new units in Gainesville neighborhood

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The first of 11 new homes in East Gainesville built by Alachua Habitat for Humanity is a plan born from life-long Duval residents.

“We want safe, we want secure, we want a loving place,” said Reverend Earnestine Butler.

More than two years ago, Gainesville commissioners donated vacant lots to the non-profit through the Affordable Housing Property Donation pilot program. 12 lots will bring 11 homes and extend NE 9th Ave. to reach 17 Street.

“Where you felt a sense of community, shared cultural understanding.” A witness to neighborhood growth, Gainesville city commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker remembers growing up in the Greater Duval area.

“People of color can now come into the opportunity to own a home where they can pass it down to their children,” said Duncan-Walker. “Their children can pass it down to their children. Now you are talking about true transformation, generational wealth. That’s the opportunity that we’ve always looked for and this now has gotten us very much closer to achieving that for these families.”

Duval residents joined city leaders for the groundbreaking to share their neighborhood experience. Spending more than 50 years as a Duval resident, Reverend Butler says the new homes revitalize the community.

“Not only did habitat come in to assist us, they asked us what do you want,” added Butler. “From generation to generation, so therefore, our houses have to be secure. It has to be a safe place, a quiet neighborhood, a loving neighborhood and that’s what we’ve done in greater Duval.”

Gainesville city leaders want to centralize affordable housing opportunities through a new position of Chief Housing Strategist; reporting directly to the City Manager. “The person for the city of Gainesville whose job it is to make sure that we move forward on affordable housing and not just affordable but quality, affordable housing, it’s not going to work,” said Commissioner Harvey Ward. “We’ve had good programs for years but until it’s one person’s absolute job to wake up in the morning on fire for affordable housing, it’s not going to work as well as it can.”

In two years’ time, four out of the 11 houses will be done to turn Gainesville families into homeowners in the Duval area.

