The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A morning groundbreaking lays the foundation for affordable housing units in Gainesville on Monday.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. in the Duval community, people are welcome to watch Alachua Habitat for Humanity leaders cut the ribbon on the lot.

The eleven affordable homes will be built off of Northeast 9th Avenue.

The city of Gainesville is partnering with its affordable housing property donation pilot program.

Ocala City Council members meet Tuesday evening to possibly bring a new parking garage to the downtown area.

The contract is for six parcels at more than $1.7 million for the project.

It’s currently owned by Mount Moriah Church.

Council members meet at 5:00 p.m.

Wildfire Community Preparedness day is Wednesday and a virtual program is meant to educate about the risks.

Hosted by the National Fire Protection Association, the virtual event on the group’s Facebook page starts at 1:00 p.m.

Free resources and even some project ideas will be discussed Wednesday afternoon.

Gainesville city commissioners discuss a possible commissioner discretionary spending fund during their Thursday meeting.

City staff returned recommendations on setting up the fund for commissioners that requires a quarterly report and annual audit.

Recommendations also include a budget of $500 to $1,000 per commissioner.

Their meeting starts at 10:00 a.m.

