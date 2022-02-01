3rd Congressional District Candidate comments on arrest last weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 3rd Congressional District candidate still has questions following his arrest on UF’s campus this past weekend.

Thomas Wells was arrested by UF Police after he was asked to leave Flavet Field by one student organizer, but failed to do so.

Once police arrived on scene, he asked them “what statutory authority there was for picking me, singling me out, a non-disruptive person at a public event who had been invited and had been signed-in to the event.”

Wells, who campaigns on campus frequently, has received a 3-year trespass order from UF and plans on appealing it with UF Police.

UF gave a statement to TV20, citing their policy to limit the distribution of printed materials to “fixed areas.” That policy is listed in this document.

