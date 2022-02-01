Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss the format of their meetings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are meeting Tuesday, February 1st to discuss the format of their meetings.

The board’s rules for a meeting are going under review by leaders.

The county attorney will give recommendations.

The public may attend and participate.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.

