Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss the format of their meetings
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are meeting Tuesday, February 1st to discuss the format of their meetings.
The board’s rules for a meeting are going under review by leaders.
The county attorney will give recommendations.
The public may attend and participate.
The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.
