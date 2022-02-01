Advertisement

Alachua Habitat for Humanity is receiving a $5,000 donation from State Farm to help provide housing for people in need in NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An insurance company is supporting efforts to provide housing to people in need in North Central Florida.

State Farm selected Alachua Habitat for Humanity to receive a $5,000 donation.

It’s the third year in the row Habitat for Humanity was selected for the Good Neighbor Program.

The money will be used to buy construction materials.

