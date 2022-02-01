Alachua Habitat for Humanity is receiving a $5,000 donation from State Farm to help provide housing for people in need in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An insurance company is supporting efforts to provide housing to people in need in North Central Florida.

State Farm selected Alachua Habitat for Humanity to receive a $5,000 donation.

It’s the third year in the row Habitat for Humanity was selected for the Good Neighbor Program.

The money will be used to buy construction materials.

