BLACK HISTORY MONTH: “You name it, we do it,” Black-owned Salon Syx serves all in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Third times the charm at Salon Syx in Gainesville, said the owner, Dennayce Mavin.

“Being a young black woman, it’s definitely challenging.”

Mavin opened and closed the salon twice before securing the business Downtown Gainesville near The Hippodrome late 2020.

The trial and error journey is a part of Mavin’s testimony as a mother to two boys and a mentor. She once hosted a mentorship event for 40 teenage girls in 2018 hosted to inspire entrepreneurship and share her story.

“Because I was once there, I know the struggles. I know being raised by a single mom,” said Mavin. “I know all of that background so now it is important to me to instill in young ladies that it can be done. To mentor them into not going in the wrong directions and to just you know, live their best life.”

Mavin mentioned that mentoring teen girls is the most rewarding part of her career. Although, she wants to pass down the shop to her sons in the future.

“This business here represents my younger boys. I actually got my name Salon Syx from my son which name is Tayvon Syx Ivy and so it represents you know, just building the generational wealth around my kids,” added Mavin.

“It also represents for all young ladies.”

From natural hair care to sew-ins and weaves, all styles are available at the Salon Syx. “Quick weaves and bobs and sew-ins and you name it, we do it.” Mavin serves all kinds of clients of all backgrounds, from childhood friends to curious UF students.

“She’s the only girl I go to for my hair extensions,” added one of Mavin’s closest customers, Alesa Flewellen.

Mavin employs three stylists and plans on bringing a barber onto the team. On a weekly basis, Mavin alone styles up to 40 people— even clients with alopecia.

“Even my own hair, she will say, oh there’s breakage here or there’s something there she le’s me know so that I’m aware, ‘said Flewellen. “Like we spend a lot of money on our hair and hair is a lot to us. So it is important to me that you listen to me, I’m the client and so with Dennayce that’s what you’re going to get.”

Along with a salon experience that accepts all.

