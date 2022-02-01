Dance Alive hosts Valentine’s Day themed dance event
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive is hosting a Valentine’s Day themed dance event.
TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio joins Dance Alive’s Andre Valladon to discuss when you can get tickets and what to expect.
TRENDING STORY: ‘Everything was kind of a total loss’: Neighbors fundraise to help Trenton family after house catches fire
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.