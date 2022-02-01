‘Everything was kind of a total loss’: Neighbors fundraise to help Trenton family after house catches fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was home when the Kirkland family’s home in Trenton caught on fire last Monday afternoon but it’s a tragedy Barbara Kirkland will never forget. Their neighbors in surrounding counties are coming together to lend a hand.

“So, everything was kind of a total loss,” Barbara Kirkland said.

Barbara Kirkland said she saw the fire trucks passing the laundromat she was at but never thought they were going to her home.

“Everybody in town could see it,” Kirkland said. “My mom called me cause she lives behind us and told us our house was on fire.”

They lost all their belongings.

“By the time I got there, it was already pretty gone,” Kirkland said.

Firefighters with Gilchrist County Fire Rescue said they don’t know how the fire started.

“One side is gone and everything else is damaged,” Kirkland said.

Even after all this damage done to their home, they said they could only describe themselves as humbled and blessed. People in Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie counties have donated money and necessities to help them during this time, including some people in a Facebook group called “We’ve got your back” started by Scott Turner.

“We managed to get them clothing and we managed to get some dishes and stuff that my wife dropped off,” Turner said.

Turner won tickets to a Garth Brooks concert but is partnering with Mama Made Gifts in Chiefland to raffle them off. Half the proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Kirkland family and the other half a teen battling brain cancer.

“I wanted to see Garth Brooks but their needs are bigger than our wants,” Turner said.

“We just want to thank everybody because I mean it is overwhelming that people have been wonderful,” Kirkland added.

Ronnie Kirkland’s co-workers at the Department of Corrections made sure they have a place to stay and their needs covered.

“It sounds crazy to say that during a fire but…we’ve been blessed,” Kirkland said.

