Florida-FSU football matchup to be held on Friday, Nov. 25 this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida-Florida State football matchup is a staple of Thanksgiving weekend for many fans across the state. While the two teams will still have the holiday weekend showcase in 2022, this year’s matchup will be different.

The ACC announced its 2022 schedule on Monday night, and has set the Gators to visit the Seminoles on Friday, Nov. 25 in Tallahassee in prime time, rather than Saturday the 26th in the afternoon. This break in tradition won’t be permanent, however. The 2023 matchup in Gainesville, controlled by SEC television contracts, will return to the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

For the last time Florida played a regular season game on a Friday night, you have to go back to 1961, when the Gators defeated Tulane, 14-3. Florida also visited Mississippi State on a Thursday night back in the 1992 season.

Florida has won the last three meetings against FSU, and leads the all-time series, 37-26-2.

