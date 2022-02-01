Advertisement

Florida-FSU football matchup to be held on Friday, Nov. 25 this year

Series set to return to Saturday meeting when UF hosts in 2023
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, looks for a receiver against Florida State during...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, looks for a receiver against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida-Florida State football matchup is a staple of Thanksgiving weekend for many fans across the state. While the two teams will still have the holiday weekend showcase in 2022, this year’s matchup will be different.

The ACC announced its 2022 schedule on Monday night, and has set the Gators to visit the Seminoles on Friday, Nov. 25 in Tallahassee in prime time, rather than Saturday the 26th in the afternoon. This break in tradition won’t be permanent, however. The 2023 matchup in Gainesville, controlled by SEC television contracts, will return to the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

For the last time Florida played a regular season game on a Friday night, you have to go back to 1961, when the Gators defeated Tulane, 14-3. Florida also visited Mississippi State on a Thursday night back in the 1992 season.

Florida has won the last three meetings against FSU, and leads the all-time series, 37-26-2.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

UF Orange and Blue game set
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college...
UF spring game set for April 16
Kiki Smith warms up before Florida's home game against South Carolina.
South Carolina ends Florida's five game winning streak
Florida guard Nina Rickards warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against South...
South Carolina snaps Florida’s five game winning streak