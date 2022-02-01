Advertisement

Free dental services for Project Youthbuild students and alumni

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A partnership between a Gainesville young adult education program and the University of Florida College of Dentistry led to a free clinic available until Thursday.

Project YouthBuild is hosting the free clinic at the Dr. Banks and Dr. Cosby Empowerment Center located at 635 NW 6th Street in Gainesville. Executive Director Jonathan Leslie says that one of the men that the building is named after served the community from this building for decades.

“We’re really excited to do this and I think as you heard earlier Dr. Cosby used to practice dentistry in this building and he did it until he was 83-years old and helped hundreds of patients throughout the city of Gainesville,” said Leslie.

Students, alumni, and even some children got their teeth x-rayed, examined, and cleaned all free of charge. Around 16 patients are being seen a day and Lorna Henry, a Project YouthBuild student, said that she was quick to sign up once the opportunity was available.

“My coordinator came to me and she told me and I said ‘Yeah’ because I need some dental work done on my teeth, actually I need to keep up with my teeth,” said Henry.

Dr. Olga Luances, a professor and dentist at UF Dentistry, says that she hopes to help provide inspiration to join her field along with affordable care.

“Not only are we here to offer free no-cost dental services to the people that they serve, but we also want to expose these teens and young adults to careers in dentistry in the future,” said Dr. Luances.

Leslie says that there is a possibility that they will reschedule the clinic in 6-months for follow-ups and that clinic may even be open to others in need in East Gainesville.

