Gainesville commissioner Harvey Ward announces he is running for mayor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward is announcing his candidacy for Gainesville mayor.

It comes a day after former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski filed to run.

Ward introduced the motion to fire Bielarski.

RELATED STORY: The search is on for a new GRU general manager after city commission fires Bielarski

City commissioner David Arreola and Donald Shephard have filed to run as well.

