Gainesville commissioner Harvey Ward announces he is running for mayor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward is announcing his candidacy for Gainesville mayor.

It comes a day after former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski filed to run.

Ward introduced the motion to fire Bielarski.

City commissioner David Arreola and Donald Shephard have filed to run as well.

