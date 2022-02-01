Gainesville police arrest a man who robbed a Walgreens, took a mother and son hostage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he committed armed robbery.

He also forced his way into a home to hide from law enforcement.

Franklin White was arrested Monday afternoon on a slew of charges.

Charges include false imprisonment, battery, burglary, robbery with a firearm, resisting an officer, and obstructing justice.

Police say the 40-year-old robbed a Walgreens and fled the scene on foot to a home on Northeast 14th Street.

A woman answered the door. Police say White forced his way past her, then held her and her son hostage.

Officers made their way into the home and took white into custody.

