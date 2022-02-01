Advertisement

Gator softball team picked second in SEC coaches poll

Head coach Tim Walton brings back 16 contributors from last season’s team
Florida opens Feb. 11
Florida opens Feb. 11
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators earned three first-place votes, but were out-balloted by Alabama in this year’s preseason SEC softball coaches poll. Florida checked in second in the poll behind the Crimson Tide, who had seven first-place votes.

Arkansas finished third in voting (two first-place votes), followed by Tennessee (one first-place vote).

Florida won a share of the SEC regular season crown in 2021, finishing 19-5 in conference play and winning all eight of its league series. The Gators were also finalists in the conference tournament, falling to Alabama.

Head coach Tim Walton brings back 16 contributors from last season’s team that made the NCAA Super Regionals, including infielders Hannah Adams and Charla Echols. Elizabeth Hightower and Natale Lugo also return to lead the pitching staff.

Florida opens the 2022 season Feb. 11 versus Ball State in the USF Tournament.

