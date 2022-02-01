Home of High Springs’ ‘Naked Ed’ burns down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The home of a well-known member of the High Springs community, ‘Naked Ed,’ caught fire today.

Ed Watts is known for spending time at the Santa Fe River wearing little to no clothes.

Columbia County Fire Rescue crews say around 3 p.m. this afternoon they responded to Watts’ home on Southeast Brawley Terrace.

It took crews hours to put out hotspots in the home and they say the home is a total loss.

The red cross has been notified.

TRENDING STORY: Two shootings within an hour send three people to the hospital in Marion County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.