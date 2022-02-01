Hometown Hero: North Central Florida animal lovers come together to search for Chief in Chiefland

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - When the Purvis family woke up on Christmas morning, the last surprise they were expecting was to find out their two-year-old Shizuh Chief had gone missing from their pet sitters home in Chiefland. Kyra Pervis began her search began immediately.

“The initial shock was ‘We got to find him. We gotta have a plan. He’s somewhere,” said Purvis.

She posted pictures on social media and flyers were hung up across town.

“I just kept trying everything,” Purvis added.

She checked local shelters daily while scouring through neighborhoods. After days and weeks had passed, she didn’t lose hope but she was running out of ideas.

“That’s when people starting stepping in and offering suggestions,” Purvis said.

From Newberry to Chiefland, Kyra received an outpour of support from strangers and friends alike. After seeing Chief in her store for two years, the owner of Earthwise Pet in Jonesville, Sharon Vogel said she lost it when she found out he was missing. She donated food supplies to put out in the woods to try and lure him.

“I would check everyday to see if there were any updates,” said Vogel.

Animal lover and Chiefland resident Katie Godwin took it upon herself to help in the search as soon as she heard the news.

“Everybody was really concerned about this little guy and we just didn’t want to give up,” said Godwin. “We even had two really nice ladies from Dixie County drive down just to see if they could ride around and maybe see him.”

After 29 days he was spotted on a trail camera. That’s when the trapping process began. And on the 31st day, Chief was finally captured.

“I just broke down just a feeling of relief, exhaustion, disbelief,” said Purvis.

Now reunited with his family and fellow four-legged friends while sporting a fresh haircut and a full belly.

“Canned chicken is the kicker of what we think finally got him to the trap,” Purvis said.

A treat his loved ones will never take for granted.

“I’m just extremely grateful and I am making it my mission now to do what these people did for me,” said Purvis.

Kyra says every single person who stepped in to help is a hero in her eyes.

