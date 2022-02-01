Advertisement

Lake City and Columbia County commissioners meet to vote on emergency services decision

Lake City and Columbia County commissioners meet to vote on emergency services decision
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Consolidation of services was discussed at a joint Lake City-Columbia County meeting.

County commissioners and city council members both voted to move forward with plans to create a single dispatch center for emergency services. 

The proposal was temporarily delayed when Lake City lost both its police and fire chiefs late last year.

Interim police chief Gerald Butler reported he has been working with Sheriff Mark Hunter to iron out the details.  

TRENDING STORY: St. Michael’s Stalemate: Gainesville commissioners and citizens discuss potential projects during workshop

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee
Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee
Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee
Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee
Lake City and Columbia County commissioners meet to vote on emergency services decision
Lake City and Columbia County commissioners meet to vote on emergency services decision
Dance Alive hosts Valentine’s Day themed dance event
Dance Alive hosts Valentine’s Day themed dance event