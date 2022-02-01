Lake City and Columbia County commissioners meet to vote on emergency services decision

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Consolidation of services was discussed at a joint Lake City-Columbia County meeting.

County commissioners and city council members both voted to move forward with plans to create a single dispatch center for emergency services.

The proposal was temporarily delayed when Lake City lost both its police and fire chiefs late last year.

Interim police chief Gerald Butler reported he has been working with Sheriff Mark Hunter to iron out the details.

