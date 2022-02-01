Advertisement

Marion County commissioners will hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will be hearing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be giving a presentation.

Mark lander will discuss the current COVID-19 cases in the county.

Following afterward, the board will also discuss general COVID-19 relief funding.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

