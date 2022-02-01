Marion County commissioners will hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will be hearing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be giving a presentation.

Mark lander will discuss the current COVID-19 cases in the county.

Following afterward, the board will also discuss general COVID-19 relief funding.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

