Marion County Department of Health reports a sharp decline of COVID-19 cases

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Health Department released the latest COVID-19 numbers during the Marion County Board of County Commission meeting.

Since the week of Jan. 14, positive COVID cases dropped by more than 1,500.

Health officials say 90% of Marion County residents over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated. 63% of those people are also boosted.

More than 229,000 Marion County residents are vaccinated.

Mark Lander, an administrator with the Marion County DOH stated Omicron is still the primary variant of concern.

“There were two sub-variants from Omicron but I don’t believe either have been considered a variant of concern yet. There were two overseas, one took over the other relatively quick,” explained Lander.

Hospitalization rates within the county have fallen over 7% over the last week.

However, Lander said some of the hospitalization numbers are skewed as patients being treated for other reasons end up testing positive for COVID while in treatment.

“At least 50% of those are individuals who were in for another reason and it comes back that they were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. They were not in for COVID, they were in for something else. We’re still finding that as a trend,” explained Lander.

According to Lander, the number of COVID tests at the First Baptist Church in Ocala are decreasing weekly, but local pharmacies still have tests available.

