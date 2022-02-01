Marion County deputies investigate a shooting that sent two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting.

The incident took place Monday night on the 3400 block of Northwest 16th Avenue.

Two victims were taken to a hospital in life-threatening conditions.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 9 p.m.

