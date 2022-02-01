Advertisement

Marion County deputies investigate a shooting that sent two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Daily recording of the 12 pm newscast
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting.

The incident took place Monday night on the 3400 block of Northwest 16th Avenue.

Two victims were taken to a hospital in life-threatening conditions.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 9 p.m.

