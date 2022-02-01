Marion County deputies investigate a shooting that sent two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are investigating a shooting.
The incident took place Monday night on the 3400 block of Northwest 16th Avenue.
Two victims were taken to a hospital in life-threatening conditions.
Deputies arrived at the scene around 9 p.m.
Trending Story: A person driving through Putnam County is dead after a crash that threw them from their vehicle
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.