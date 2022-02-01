Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in Melrose after police chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) - A murder suspect from Central Florida was arrested in Melrose after a vehicle chase.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle they believed 30-year-old Shikeem Mallett was in.

The driver, 35-year-old Giana Taylor, sped off.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a building at the corner of Shiloh Rd. and SR-26.

Mallett is wanted on a second degree murder charge in Titusville.

He is waiting to be transferred there from the Putnam County Jail.

