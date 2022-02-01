Murder suspect arrested in Melrose after police chase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - A murder suspect from Central Florida was arrested in Melrose after a vehicle chase.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle they believed 30-year-old Shikeem Mallett was in.

The driver, 35-year-old Giana Taylor, sped off.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a building at the corner of Shiloh Rd. and SR-26.

Mallett is wanted on a second degree murder charge in Titusville.

He is waiting to be transferred there from the Putnam County Jail.

