Murder suspect arrested in Melrose after police chase
(WCJB) - A murder suspect from Central Florida was arrested in Melrose after a vehicle chase.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle they believed 30-year-old Shikeem Mallett was in.
The driver, 35-year-old Giana Taylor, sped off.
The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a building at the corner of Shiloh Rd. and SR-26.
Mallett is wanted on a second degree murder charge in Titusville.
He is waiting to be transferred there from the Putnam County Jail.
