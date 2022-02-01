A new exhibit on the protest where 66 black students were arrested is launching at the Matheson Museum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Matheson Museum is launching a new exhibit on a protest at UF where 66 black students were arrested.

The We’re Tired of Asking: Black Thursday and Civil Rights at the University of Florida exhibit opens Wednesday.

TRENDING STORY: Former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski files to run for Gainesville mayor

Staffers say it honors those arrested during a demonstration in 1971 demanding better treatment for black students.

Following the arrests, UF president Stephen O’Connell declined to offer amnesty for the arrests, which impelled 125 black students and faculty members to leave the school.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.