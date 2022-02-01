Advertisement

Ocala City Council plans to discuss the funding for a new parking garage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is meeting Tuesday, February 1st.

They plan to discuss funding for a new parking garage.

The council will be voting to approve a contract to purchase 6 parcels in downtown Ocala by Mount Moriah Church.

TRENDING STORY: “We want a loving place”: Affordable housing project debuts new units in Gainesville neighborhood

They plan on spending $1.675 million to fund the project.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

putnam crash
A person driving through Putnam County is dead after crashing and being thrown out of their vehicle
covid meeting
Marion County commissioners will hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic
alachua meeting
Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss the format of their meetings
state farm
Alachua Habitat for Humanity is receiving a $5,000 donation from State Farm to help provide housing for people in need in NCFL