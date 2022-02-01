Ocala City Council plans to discuss the funding for a new parking garage
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is meeting Tuesday, February 1st.
They plan to discuss funding for a new parking garage.
The council will be voting to approve a contract to purchase 6 parcels in downtown Ocala by Mount Moriah Church.
TRENDING STORY: “We want a loving place”: Affordable housing project debuts new units in Gainesville neighborhood
They plan on spending $1.675 million to fund the project.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.