Ocala City Council plans to discuss the funding for a new parking garage

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is meeting Tuesday, February 1st.

They plan to discuss funding for a new parking garage.

The council will be voting to approve a contract to purchase 6 parcels in downtown Ocala by Mount Moriah Church.

They plan on spending $1.675 million to fund the project.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

