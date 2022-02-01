Advertisement

A person driving through Putnam County is dead after crashing and being thrown out of their vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver traveling through Putnam County is dead after a crash.

The driver in a pickup truck was traveling south on County Road 309 late last night.

TRENDING STORY: Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee

During a curve in the road, the pickup truck swerved into a ditch and struck a power line pole.

The driver was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

city council ocala
Ocala City Council plans to discuss the funding for a new parking garage
covid meeting
Marion County commissioners will hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic
alachua meeting
Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss the format of their meetings
state farm
Alachua Habitat for Humanity is receiving a $5,000 donation from State Farm to help provide housing for people in need in NCFL