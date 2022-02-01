A person driving through Putnam County is dead after crashing and being thrown out of their vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver traveling through Putnam County is dead after a crash.

The driver in a pickup truck was traveling south on County Road 309 late last night.

During a curve in the road, the pickup truck swerved into a ditch and struck a power line pole.

The driver was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

