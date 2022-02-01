A person driving through Putnam County is dead after crashing and being thrown out of their vehicle
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver traveling through Putnam County is dead after a crash.
The driver in a pickup truck was traveling south on County Road 309 late last night.
During a curve in the road, the pickup truck swerved into a ditch and struck a power line pole.
The driver was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene.
