Saints men’s basketball team routs Blue Wave, 75-52

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe College men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten at home, and extended its winning streak to five with Monday night’s 75-52 pounding of Florida State College at Jacksonville. The Saints improve to 18-4, and send the Blue Wave to 0-12.

Santa Fe is in the midst of an excellent season, ranked No. 16 in the latest NJCAA poll. The Saints led, 37-24 at halftime and never looked back.

Santa Fe gets back on the floor Wednesday at St. Petersburg College.

