Saints men’s basketball team routs Blue Wave, 75-52

Santa Fe is in the midst of an excellent season, ranked No. 16 in the latest NJCAA poll
Santa Fe College, Monday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe College men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten at home, and extended its winning streak to five with Monday night’s 75-52 pounding of Florida State College at Jacksonville. The Saints improve to 18-4, and send the Blue Wave to 0-12.

Santa Fe gets back on the floor Wednesday at St. Petersburg College.

