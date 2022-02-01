Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - North Central Florida Senator Keith Perry’s bill to restrict where you can protest is advancing.

The senator’s unlawful assemblies bill passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 1664 would make it illegal to protest outside of someone’s home.

It passed through the committee unanimously.

Perry cited an instance where a Brevard County School Board member was harassed outside her home by protesters.

