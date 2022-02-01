Advertisement

Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee

Senator Keith Perry gets protesting bill passed through Senate Judiciary Committee
By WCJB Staff
Feb. 1, 2022
(WCJB) - North Central Florida Senator Keith Perry’s bill to restrict where you can protest is advancing.

The senator’s unlawful assemblies bill passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 1664 would make it illegal to protest outside of someone’s home.

It passed through the committee unanimously.

Perry cited an instance where a Brevard County School Board member was harassed outside her home by protesters. 

