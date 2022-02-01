St. Michael’s Stalemate: Gainesville commissioners and citizens discuss potential projects during workshop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a Monday night workshop between Gainesville City Commissioners and residents no consensus was had about potential projects and zoning concerns where St. Michael’s Episcopal Church once stood.

The first project proposed came after workshops between the developer, Wilson Development Group and residents of Suburban Heights in April of last year. The project would be office space, a few shops, and a drive through coffee shop. The residents opposed the drive through, thinking it would lead to added traffic.

In November, Gainesville City Commissioners were leaning toward changing the zoning of the land to “Urban Use 7,″ potentially paving the way for a 200-plus unit residential area towering over neighborhoods and a historically black cemetery net door to the property.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville City Commission takes no action on proposal at old St. Michaels Church, votes for workshop with neighbors

Marsha Mott, was one of several residents who spoke during the allotted 30-minutes of affected parties portion comment during the workshop. She did not feel the city is acting in the best interest of those living in Suburban Heights.

“I think you expected us to come to this meeting with a list of things we could live with, but why are the citizens of Gainesville asked to make this compromise? Who does this PUD really benefit? You created this PUD because this is what you the commissioners wanted, not what developers asked for and definitely not what the neighbors who elected you wanted,” said Mott.

After discussion, Mayor Lauren Poe alluded to leaving the zoning as is, meaning that the developers would have to work with the office space zoning the property is listed as.

“If there is just not a path to four (votes) that meets the needs of the neighborhood, community, and the will of the commission then it seems like the only path forward is to take no action. To allow the status quo to prevail and leave it to Mr. Frazier and his group to decide how they can move forward with their project under the existing conditions,” said Mayor Poe.

Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker, who was siding with residents throughout majority of the meeting wants the commission to take a deep look at their practices before approving any land use.

“This conversation is one that we will continue to have we will continue to be meet with concern and outrage and hurt from communities and affected parties until we are much more cognizant and intentional about what our code allows,” said Duncan-Walker.

Duncan-Walker said she would look into the possibility of a land swap as yet another option for the property.

