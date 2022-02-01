Advertisement

Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing

Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing
Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While most refunds can be expected within 21 days, officials say the processing timeline is taking longer than normal.

These delays are caused by an immense workload from administering pandemic related programs combined with staffing shortages. IRS officials are recommending three things to speed up your filings: file electronically, use direct deposit, and collect all your documents before filing.

Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing
Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing(UF/IFAS Extension)

TRENDING STORY: US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

As many people have picked up other sources of income throughout the pandemic, UF/IFAS Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Heidi Copeland said the 1099 miscellaneous form is now called a 10-99 non-employee compensation form. She adds any transaction of $600 or more must be reported to the IRS.

“I read that somebody found some Star Wars junk at a yard sell and they ended up selling it for a few millions dollars,” said Copeland. “They have to pay taxes on that now because they spent 6 dollars but they spent a couple million.”

As child tax credits were paid in advance this year, you may be able to claim the rest of your stimulus or must repay some of the money you already received.

Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing
Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing(UF/IFAS Extension)

For more frequently asked filing questions CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
putnam crash
A person driving through Putnam County is dead after crashing and being thrown out of their vehicle
city council ocala
Ocala City Council plans to discuss the funding for a new parking garage
covid meeting
Marion County commissioners will hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic