Tax season 2022: What you need to know before filing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While most refunds can be expected within 21 days, officials say the processing timeline is taking longer than normal.

These delays are caused by an immense workload from administering pandemic related programs combined with staffing shortages. IRS officials are recommending three things to speed up your filings: file electronically, use direct deposit, and collect all your documents before filing.

As many people have picked up other sources of income throughout the pandemic, UF/IFAS Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Heidi Copeland said the 1099 miscellaneous form is now called a 10-99 non-employee compensation form. She adds any transaction of $600 or more must be reported to the IRS.

“I read that somebody found some Star Wars junk at a yard sell and they ended up selling it for a few millions dollars,” said Copeland. “They have to pay taxes on that now because they spent 6 dollars but they spent a couple million.”

As child tax credits were paid in advance this year, you may be able to claim the rest of your stimulus or must repay some of the money you already received.

