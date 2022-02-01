Advertisement

Two shootings within an hour send three people to the hospital in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff's deputies say they found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Marion County Sheriff's deputies say they found two victims with gunshot wounds.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a scary night for some in parts of Marion County.

Two different shootings within the span of an hour sent three people to the hospital.

The first act of gun violence of the night happened on Northwest 16th Avenue just outside of Ocala city limits.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies got the call at 9 p.m..

Officials aren’t releasing much information, but what we do know is, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. They’re still searching for the shooter.

“Fortunately it was in a fairly populated area, a major road way right there on Northwest 35th Street so we’re hoping that anyone maybe driving by or in the area at that time may have seen something, a vehicle, or heard the gunshots something like that,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Zach Moore said.

Sheriff’s officials couldn’t give us an exact location, so TV20 went to the scene to see what we could find.

The first home we visited was riddled with bullet holes.

However, the person at the home at the time did not want to speak with us about what happened.

The second shooting happened on Northwest 2nd Street just before 10 p.m..

Ocala Police officials said one victim was found with a gunshot wound to their ankle.

Moore said it’s too early to know if these incidents are connected.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Free dental services for Project Youthbuild students and alumni
Free dental services for Project Youthbuild students and alumni
Thomas Wells
3rd Congressional District Candidate comments on arrest last weekend
Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make...
Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make some feel discomfort
Thomas Wells
Congressional Candidate arrested
Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make...
Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make some feel discomfort