Two shootings within an hour send three people to the hospital in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a scary night for some in parts of Marion County.

Two different shootings within the span of an hour sent three people to the hospital.

Today we’re following up on two different #shootings from last night. The first incident had a section of NW 16th Ave blocked off. This home pictured below now has several bullet holes. @MCSOFlorida is investigating this shooting. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/LkCXQ4Gves — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) February 1, 2022

The first act of gun violence of the night happened on Northwest 16th Avenue just outside of Ocala city limits.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies got the call at 9 p.m..

Officials aren’t releasing much information, but what we do know is, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. They’re still searching for the shooter.

“Fortunately it was in a fairly populated area, a major road way right there on Northwest 35th Street so we’re hoping that anyone maybe driving by or in the area at that time may have seen something, a vehicle, or heard the gunshots something like that,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Zach Moore said.

Sheriff’s officials couldn’t give us an exact location, so TV20 went to the scene to see what we could find.

The first home we visited was riddled with bullet holes.

However, the person at the home at the time did not want to speak with us about what happened.

The second shooting happened on Northwest 2nd Street just before 10 p.m..

Ocala Police officials said one victim was found with a gunshot wound to their ankle.

Moore said it’s too early to know if these incidents are connected.

