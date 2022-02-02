Cheer teams in North Central Florida compete for a state title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just under two-hundred cheer teams across Florida showcased their best performances during a two-day state championship at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The Florida High School Athletic Association teamed up with the Gainesville Sports Commission to host the cheer competition between 2A and 1A teams.

It has been held at the O’Connell Center since 2017 but had to be relocated last year due to Covid.

The Director of Athletics for FHSAA said she believes it is important to host the competition at a college campus, like UF.

“A lot of kids turn it into a school visit, they see a college campus they may have not seen before” said Doucette.

Six cheer squads in North Central Florida performed including Williston, East Side, Oak Hall, Trinity Catholic, Vanguard and Newberry.

Newberry cheer coach, Emilee Davies, said her team is excited that this years competition took place in the Exacttech Arena.

“The energy is great. It even started last night. State being in Gainesville is super awesome for us. We’re right down the road. They think of it kind of as their home court” said Davies.

The Newberry cheer team did not make last years competition, so the stakes are even higher.

“As a senior it is great to be here, the dedication on the team is astounding. All these kids are here to be a team and work together. My hopes and aspirations of the team is to make it to finals, but even if not as long as they give it their all on the mat, that’s what it’s all about” said cheerleader, Elora Kennard.

Winning is the goal, but for cheerleaders here handwork and dedication is what the championship is all about.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.