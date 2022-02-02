Chiefland is hosting a food giveaway
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a food giveaway in Chiefland.
The giveaway will be at 117 Northeast 1st Street.
It starts at noon and is while supplies last.
TRENDING STORY: A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.