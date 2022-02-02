Chiefland is hosting a food giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a food giveaway in Chiefland.

The giveaway will be at 117 Northeast 1st Street.

It starts at noon and is while supplies last.

