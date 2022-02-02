Advertisement

City Alachua Police Chief Chad Scott is leaving the department and is rejoining the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Alachua Police chief is leaving the department to rejoin the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Chad Scott led the department for 13 years.

Before that, he worked with ASO.

He returns to the sheriff’s office with the rank of major and will be in charge of the department of operations.

