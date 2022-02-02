City Alachua Police Chief Chad Scott is leaving the department and is rejoining the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Alachua Police chief is leaving the department to rejoin the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Chad Scott led the department for 13 years.

TRENDING STORY: Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make some feel discomfort

Before that, he worked with ASO.

He returns to the sheriff’s office with the rank of major and will be in charge of the department of operations.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.