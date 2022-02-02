Columbia County economic development director Glenn Hunter placed on paid leave amid foreclosure investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County economic development director Glenn Hunter has been placed on paid leave.

This is pending an investigation into a foreclosure involving Hunter’s business, Hunter Printing Company.

Hunter says it is standard for county employees to be placed on leave when they are at the center of this kind of media attention.

