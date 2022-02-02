DeSantis announces $89 million investment for workforce education in Gainesville today

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis visited Santa Fe College today announcing an $89 million investment to build Florida’s workforce through expanded education.

The state has now invested a total of $3.5 billion.

“So much of the career and technical has moved out of high schools where it used to be a staple, and then it seems like over the last generation that was deemphasized. So we want to get more of that in high schools,” said DeSantis.

The governor’s goal is to make Florida the number one state for workforce education by 2030.

“I think what we’ve seen is Florida’s economy has outpaced the nation.”

DeSantis said while many people get degrees and contribute to the work force, some get degrees that don’t necessarily result in jobs.

“So they end up with a millstone around their neck and it’s harder to succeed when that happens. Here, with some of the career and technical programs, you have people going into electrical, no debt, make good money, and then in a few years they start their own company,” said DeSantis.

Surgical technology students who attended the event said it means a lot to see the state invest in programs like theirs.

“It impacts our learning because we only get stuff that’s donated, so it’ll be a vital part of our education,” said Macey Entrekin, Santa Fe College surgical technology student.

Many feel this investment shows that the state of Florida values all career paths equally.

“I can come out in 11 months and be fully certified and making good money, I think it’s very exciting,” said Carley Burkey, another student in the program.

To see a full breakdown of the state’s investment, click here.

TV 20 also asked the governor for a response to gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s claim that he cut an affordable housing fund in half.

RELATED STORY: Gubernatorial candidate Crist vows to restore housing funding if elected as governor

DeSantis said his budget shows that he fully funded that housing fund, called the Sadowski Fund.

“When you have inflation the way you’re doing it because of policies that people, like the congressman, have supported with Biden joined at the hip, that is causing everything to be much more expensive,” he said.

DeSantis said because of inflation, housing prices are up about 30%.

He also said the recent housing moratorium is causing landlords to raise rent to make up for losses.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.