DeSantis announces grant program to help with storm response projects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a grant today that’s meant to help communities deal with impacts from storm surges.

One of the projects this grant is funding aims to improve drainage in the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood.

Some residents in this community were forced to leave their homes after Tropical Storm Elsa barreled through their neighborhood.

“When are we ever going to be able to get out of this neighborhood? And how are we going to get groceries if we need? to work if we need?” asked Nikki Scott, a resident in the community, as she recounted the days following the storm.

Those were just some of the thoughts running through her mind as she was flooded in for the first time.

Now, through the “Resilient Florida Grant Program,” residents shouldn’t have to deal with flooding this intense forever.

“It pretty much got flooded about four feet in the house,” said Alyssa De La Cruz.

On July 7th, she watched as Tropical Storm Elsa swept into her house.

“We were out of our house for five to six months while we completely renovated the house.”

De La Cruz said she recently moved back into her home during the holidays.

She said she feels relieved knowing this grant is on the way.

“It makes me think at least I can stay here longer than I expected.”

This project, sponsored by Alachua County, is set to cost about a million dollars.

Another project outlined in this grant should help make the wastewater collection system in Gainesville more storm resistant.

“We have about 170 of these lift stations in our system but some are larger than others, so this will help us with upgrading some of the larger ones to make sure that they have enough capacity to handle those storm events,” said Rick Hutton, supervising engineer in water and wastewater department for GRU.

The grant is also set to help the Pine Hills community with drainage problems.

In Dixie County it’ll fund a project designed to prevent flooding in the prison and airport.

To see a breakdown of every project funded by the grant program, click here.

