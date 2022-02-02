District soccer: P.K. Yonge, Trinity Catholic advance in 3A-District 4

(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge boys soccer team improved to 18-1-1 with a 4-0 win over Newberry in the semifinals of the Class 3A-District 4 tournament on Tuesday in Fort White. Jonas Bish scored for the Blue Wave to make it 1-0 at halftime. P.K. Yonge then added tallies from Alex Barnett, Roberto Hurtado, and Camron Barnett to pull away.

In Thursday’s district title game, the Blue Wave will face Trinity Catholic, a 2-1 winner over Williston. The Celtics scored their goals less than a minute apart late in the first half, courtesy of Lucas Butler and Austin Hilty.

Meanwhile, the Buchholz girls captured their first district crown since 2018 with a 3-2 win over Lincoln in the Class 6A-District 2 title game. All of the game’s goals came in the second half. Buchholz took a 2-1 lead on penalty kick goals by Macey Warring and Kelisha Andre. Warring then added an insurance goal late in regulation for the clincher.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.