District soccer: P.K. Yonge, Trinity Catholic advance in 3A-District 4

The Buchholz girls capture their first district crown since 2018
District semis and finals underway in high school soccer
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge boys soccer team improved to 18-1-1 with a 4-0 win over Newberry in the semifinals of the Class 3A-District 4 tournament on Tuesday in Fort White. Jonas Bish scored for the Blue Wave to make it 1-0 at halftime. P.K. Yonge then added tallies from Alex Barnett, Roberto Hurtado, and Camron Barnett to pull away.

In Thursday’s district title game, the Blue Wave will face Trinity Catholic, a 2-1 winner over Williston. The Celtics scored their goals less than a minute apart late in the first half, courtesy of Lucas Butler and Austin Hilty.

Meanwhile, the Buchholz girls captured their first district crown since 2018 with a 3-2 win over Lincoln in the Class 6A-District 2 title game. All of the game’s goals came in the second half. Buchholz took a 2-1 lead on penalty kick goals by Macey Warring and Kelisha Andre. Warring then added an insurance goal late in regulation for the clincher.

