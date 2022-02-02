Advertisement

Gator men’s basketball team survives road test at Missouri, 66-65

Tyree Appleby made all 10 of his free throw attempts and finished with 17 points
Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, fight over for the ball...
Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, fight over for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators shot red-hot from three-point territory in the first half, fell behind by as many as nine points in the second half, and eventually prevailed over host Missouri, 66-65 in a roller coaster afternoon game on Wednesday in Columbia. The Gators (14-8 overall, 4-5 SEC) win their second straight game and prevail for the second time in a conference road game.

Tyree Appleby hit two free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining for the tying and go-ahead points and Florida held on to survive a last-ditch buzzer-beater attempt by the Tigers.

Appleby made all 10 of his free throw attempts and finished with 17 points. Florida was led by Myreon Jones, who hit five three’s in the first half alone and finished with 18 points. Anthony Duruji chipped in 14 points.

Florida prevailed despite making only 6 of 20 shots from the field in the second half. Missouri was led by Ronnie DeGray’s 13 points.

The Gators return home to host Ole Miss on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a rematch of the Rebels’ 70-54 win on Jan. 24.

