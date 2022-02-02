Girls district tourneys are underway in high school hoops

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s district tournament week for girls basketball teams across the state, and four North Central Florida schools are hosting.

At Fort White, action got underway Tuesday in Class 1A-District 6 with third seeded Dixie County thumping Bell, the number six seed, 45-12. The Bears were suffocating on defense and held the Bulldogs to four points in the first half.

Dixie County advances to face number two seed Bradford in the district semis. The other opening round matchup in 1A-District 6 featured Branford eliminating Union County, 63-34. The Buccaneers move on to face top seed Fort White.

