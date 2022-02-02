Governor DeSantis asked the State Supreme Court whether his proposed congressional map was legal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is asking the State Supreme Court if his proposed congressional map, that would break up a district in North Central Florida, is legal.

DeSantis asked whether democratic representative Al Lawson’s district can be divided.

District Five was drawn to link minority populations in Tallahassee and Jacksonville after the court ruled a previous map lacked representation.

In a statement, Lawson said, “the governor seeks to push aside the Florida legislature and highjack this constitutional process for his own political goals.”

