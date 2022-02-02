Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at Santa Fe College in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis will be having a press conference in Gainesville Wednesday, February 2nd.

He will be speaking at Santa Fe College starting at 9:45 a.m.

Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor Henry Mack will also be speaking at the press conference.

