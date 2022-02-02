Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at Santa Fe College in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis will be having a press conference in Gainesville Wednesday, February 2nd.

He will be speaking at Santa Fe College starting at 9:45 a.m.

Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor Henry Mack will also be speaking at the press conference.

