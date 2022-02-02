Horse Capital TV highlights Equine Massage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With all the work that horses do, they deserve a little relaxation and recovery.

Here’s this week’s Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights the fourth annual Advent Health Grandview invitational Draft Horse show

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.