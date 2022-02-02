‘It’s been a drastic hit to business’: No more free parking in center of Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents parking in the center of Downtown Gainesville will now have to pay a fee for spaces that used to be free and one business owner said the rules are crippling foot traffic. Violators will get a citation beginning Tuesday.

“It’s been a drastic hit to business,” Owner of Hear Again Records Andrew Schear said.

It is now $1 per hour to park in what used to be two hour free parking spaces from 8 a.m to 8 p.m on Monday through Friday. You have to use an app to pay.

“We’re following a model that’s been successful in other cities and we all know that everyone wants to park right outside the establishment,” City of Gainesville spokesperson Rosanna Passaniti said.

Otherwise, you have to find meter parking farther away or use the city of Gainesville parking garage on southwest second avenue for 50¢ an hour.

“You can’t have a sustainable enterprise area without customers,” Schear said. “If customers aren’t coming downtown during the day and supporting these businesses, businesses are going to have a hard time.”

Owner of Hear Again Records Andrew Schear said he and other business owners were never asked their opinion.

“We feel like we’re getting robbed,” Schear said. “The city’s implemented a parking strategy that literally deters people from coming downtown during the day.”

Schear said business has declined about by 50 percent since the city began issuing warnings about the parking increases.

Passaniti said the city enforced the rules to help businesses.

“By turning over those spaces, they’ll have more customers being able to find spaces, find parking,” Passaniti said.

Schear said turnover wouldn’t be an issue if the city enforced the two hour free parking limit before these changes..

“I think the rules were neglected on purpose to pave the way to a paid parking structure,” Schear said.

Kim Winters parks downtown about once a week.

“I got to pay a dollar an hour to be here?” Winters asked. “That’s outrageous and I’m not going to do that. I’m not. You come after me, I dare you.”

Winters said it’s unfair to ask residents to use an app with no other option.

“...that’s crazy. What if you don’t have access to the app?” Winters asked.

Passaniti said there is free parking about three blocks away and more walking will make roads safer.

“Reduce the congestion of driving around, around and that is safer for bicyclists, safer for pedestrians,” Passaniti said.

The city commission will discuss parking at Thursday’s meeting.

