Marion County firefighters recognized for saving an 80-year-old man

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An 80-year-old patient has made a full recovery after collapsing in a grocery store.

Firefighters Fred Bowers and Nicholas Laib were awarded a ‘Cardiac Arrest Save Medal’ on Jan. 28 for their heroic actions that saved an 80-year-old man over the summer.

31 Jan 2022: **Cardiac Arrest Save** On July 30, 2021, FF/PM Bowers and FF/PM Laib were dispatched to the Walmart on... Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, January 31, 2022

The team responded to the Walmart on State Road 200 after the man passed out in the refrigerated foods section.

On the way to the hospital, his heart went into arrhythmia and they immediately started CPR.

“I’ve been a paramedic for eight years and it was one of the most challenging calls I’ve ever ran. Nicholas Laib, he’s not here but, he was a brand new medic at the time and he actually did fantastic. He was spot on with the algorithm, he knew exactly what he was doing and why he was doing it. He was confident in his decisions and I also give him credit for his efforts,” Bowers said.

As a result of their swift actions, the patient was able to make a full recovery and walk out of the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.