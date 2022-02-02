Advertisement

The Matheson Museum’s We’re Tired of Asking: Black Thursday and Civil Rights at the University of Florida exhibit is opening

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson Museum is unveiling its newest exhibit.

The We’re Tired of Asking: Black Thursday and Civil Rights at the University of Florida exhibit opens today.

The exhibit depicts the 66 black students who were arrested on campus during a peaceful protest.

123 black students and two black faculty members left UF after President Stephen C. O’Connell would not offer the students amnesty.

Admission to the Matheson Museum is free.

The exhibit will be up to view for a year.

