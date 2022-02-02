A Navy veteran with Parkinson’s was given a chair lift by the North Florida/South Georgia VA System and the Dream Foundation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - the VA is lifting the spirits of a veteran in Ocala with the donation of a device to make day-to-day life easier.

Navy Veteran Milo McNew asked for a chair lift to help him remain independent.

The 79-year-old is battling Parkinson’s.

Tuesday, he was given that chair by the North Florida/South Georgia VA System and the Dream Foundation.

