Advertisement

A Navy veteran with Parkinson’s was given a chair lift by the North Florida/South Georgia VA System and the Dream Foundation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - the VA is lifting the spirits of a veteran in Ocala with the donation of a device to make day-to-day life easier.

Navy Veteran Milo McNew asked for a chair lift to help him remain independent.

TRENDING STORY: Two shootings within an hour send three people to the hospital in Marion County

The 79-year-old is battling Parkinson’s.

Tuesday, he was given that chair by the North Florida/South Georgia VA System and the Dream Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
parking lot
Ocala City Council members are considering whether to spend $1.7 million on property owned by Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Redistricting
Governor DeSantis asked the State Supreme Court whether his proposed congressional map was legal
ASO chief
City Alachua Police Chief Chad Scott is leaving the department and is rejoining the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office