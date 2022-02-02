NFPA is having a Facebook live event to launch 2022 Wildlife Preparedness Day
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Fire Protection Association is launching 2022 Wildlife Preparedness Day.
They will be hosting a Facebook live event.
This annual campaign encourages people and organizations to come together on the first Saturday in May.
TRENDING STORY: Two shootings within an hour send three people to the hospital in Marion County
They look to raise awareness and reduce wildfire risks.
The live event will be at 1 p.m. on the NFPA Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.