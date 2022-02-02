Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures : Kodak Jiffy Camera

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Atkins from the Antique city mall in Micanopy shows us a treasure from are early photographic past.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Atkins from the Antique city mall in Micanopy shows us a treasure from are early photographic past, the Kodak Jiffy series 6.16 camera.

The camera produced from 1930-1937 got the name jiffy for the two step process to take a picture in a “ jiffy. ”

