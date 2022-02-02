Ocala call center alerts the public that 911 texts are available if you aren’t able to speak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling 911 is always the best option, but texting may be the only way you’re able to get help during an emergency.

The City of Ocala’s communication call center is able to receive those texts by people trying to message 911. Julie Pache the 911 supervisor said people use this option in situations like an active shooter.

“In safety situations where they can’t talk on the phone because it may give away their position or they’re not able to physically due to a medical condition.”

The call center has had 911 text for a few years but not a lot of people know it’s available. They get little more than ten 911 texts from residents every month but it’s still important to have this resource.

“They want to get in, get the person and get it stopped and get help if there have been any victims. Texting 911 if they can’t talk on the phone that’s very important,” said Pache.

Officials want people to know this option is available. The call center is expanding their call center from 10 to 20 and they need new dispatchers to serve Ocala.

